Missoula police: Woman, 35, missing since Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old woman has not been seen since she left her shift at Missoula Fresh Market on West Broadway at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 21, Missoula police said in a press release Thursday.

Genesis Latoya Springer was reported missing on Aug. 25 and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

"The people we've communicated with said it is out of character for her not to show up," Missoula Police Capt. Mike Colyer said Thursday.

Colyer said while the circumstances are concerning, police have yet to determine if Springer is the victim of a crime or if, as an adult, she simply chose to leave the area.

"We are taking it seriously, of course," Colyer said.

Springer was last seen getting into a newer, smaller, yellow SUV that possibly had black rims in the store's parking lot, according to the report. The make, year and model of the vehicle is so far unknown, Colyer said.

Springer is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and approximately 150 pounds with shoulder-length dark hair that may have red highlights in it.

Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Missoula Police Detective Guy Baker at 406-552-6284.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.