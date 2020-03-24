Missoula police: Woman claims to be infected with coronavirus to avoid arrest

A Washington woman falsely claimed on Sunday to have contracted the coronavirus in an apparent attempt to avoid arrest, according to Missoula police.

Cayann Lynn Laverdure was arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday near the 700 block of East Broadway, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said. Officers were initially called to the area for a report of theft.

"She made comments she had tested positive for the coronavirus," Welsh said. "That was later shown to be false. Officers felt like it was an attempt to avoid arrest."

Laverdure was picked up on warrants from Washington but released on her own recognizance at her initial appearance in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday. Justice of the Peace Alex Beal suggested upon her release, she go to Washington to sort out her arrest warrants there.

