Missoula shooting suspect pleads guilty

A Missoula man charged in a drive-by shooting in March pleaded guilty in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday, while his co-defendant is looking ahead to trial.

Marvin Seastrunk, 19 when he was arrested in March, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal endangerment with a dangerous weapon and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. Deputy Missoula County Attorney Lacey Lincoln said in an email a third count filed against Seastrunk, forfeiture, will be dismissed at his sentencing hearing.

The drive-by shooting took place on March 29 on the 1000 block of South Fifth Street West; witnesses told police they saw a black Mercedes pulling away from the area after hearing three "loud bangs."

After officers arrived at a home, where they found a bullet hole through a wall where a woman had been folding clothes, the initial investigation brought them to a home on the 2100 block of Garfield Street, according to charging documents. Police arrested Avyn Wolfgang Eder inside the home; Seastrunk and two other people then came out of the residence, according to charging documents.

Police found a firearm in the Mercedes and another in the house, along with ammunition, large amounts of cash and 34 grams of cocaine, according to charging documents.