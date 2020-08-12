Missoula shooting suspect pleads guilty

A Missoula man charged in a drive-by shooting in March pleaded guilty in Missoula County District Court on Tuesday, while his co-defendant is looking ahead to trial.
Marvin Seastrunk, 19 when he was arrested in March, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of criminal endangerment with a dangerous weapon and one count of criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. Deputy Missoula County Attorney Lacey Lincoln said in an email a third count filed against Seastrunk, forfeiture, will be dismissed at his sentencing hearing.
The drive-by shooting took place on March 29 on the 1000 block of South Fifth Street West; witnesses told police they saw a black Mercedes pulling away from the area after hearing three "loud bangs."
After officers arrived at a home, where they found a bullet hole through a wall where a woman had been folding clothes, the initial investigation brought them to a home on the 2100 block of Garfield Street, according to charging documents. Police arrested Avyn Wolfgang Eder inside the home; Seastrunk and two other people then came out of the residence, according to charging documents.
Police found a firearm in the Mercedes and another in the house, along with ammunition, large amounts of cash and 34 grams of cocaine, according to charging documents.
Eder was arrested as the suspected shooter in the incident. Lincoln, also the prosecutor in Eder's case, said a trial scheduling conference is set for Sept. 15 in Missoula County District Court.
Seastrunk had previously been sentenced to youth probation until he turns 21 for fleeing the Big Sky High School campus from a youth probation officer and police in 2018, tossing away a gun as he drove and then crashing into another vehicle on a dealership lot not far away. Then-Judge Karen Townsend also stayed a five-year commitment to the Montana Department of Corrections, for adults, which would be activated if he violated the terms of his youth probation.
On Tuesday, Seastrunk admitted to allegations in prosecutors' petition to revoke the stayed DOC sentence, while District Court Judge Jason Marks also found him in violation of the suspended sentence, Lincoln said.
Seastrunk's sentencing in the drive-by shooting and the suspended sentence revocation are scheduled for Sept. 29.
