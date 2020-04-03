Missoulian wins Supreme Court appeal

The Supreme Court's opinion, authored by Justice Beth Baker, reverses Judge Robert "Dusty" Deschamps' decision in July 2019 to dismiss the Missoulian's case as "moot." Deschamps had initially decided to not release the bodycam footage while prosecutors were mulling possible charges for former deputy Doug Hartsell.

Lake County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher, assigned special prosecutor to review the case by the Missoula County Attorney's Office, eventually did charge Hartsell with mistreating prisoners, a felony, citing reports by three other deputies on the allegations. Eschenbacher, however, folded the case less than two months later, and Hartsell was given a deferred prosecution agreement. Eschenbacher said he, in part, dropped the case because the man arrested that night was not cooperating. But Brandon Shea, the man Hartsell allegedly choked when Shea allegedly kicked one of the deputies during his December 2017 arrest, told the Missoulian Eschenbacher's office never reached out to him about the charges.