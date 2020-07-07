Mother of former Seeley student charged with assault: Bullying led to incident

"This was not sexual assault," she said in a phone interview. "My son is innocent."

The mother said continued bullying since the incident, including eggs thrown at her house and her son's vehicle being vandalized, spurred her to move away from Seeley Lake and transfer her son to a school in Missoula. She said her son on Tuesday obtained a defense attorney, but she has acquired evaluations of her son from two psychologists deeming him no threat and referencing his claims of bullying at Seeley-Swan High School.

The mother said he could have made a better choice in the situation.

"There was a whole hallway full of people and he had been antagonized," she said. "He probably should have pushed him or walked away."