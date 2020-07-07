Mother of former Seeley student charged with assault: Bullying led to incident

The mother of a former Seeley-Swan High School student charged with felony sexual assault last week has denied the allegations against her son and said bullying by other students in the school led to incident in January.
Charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court allege the high school student responded to a younger student calling him "gay" by pinning him to the ground outside of the Seeley-Swan High School weight room and penetrating the younger student with his finger. A second sexual assault charge, this one a misdemeanor, stems from another student's claim that the high school student tried penetrating his buttocks with a finger approximately a week earlier during a class.
While the student is named in public court records, the Missoulian is not naming him or his mother because the student was under 18 years old at the time of the alleged incident. The student has not yet entered a plea to the charges.
The younger student involved in the alleged felony assault was 14 at the time, according to court records.
The mother of the accused high school student told the Missoulian on Tuesday that years of bullying led her son to pin the 14-year-old to the ground and slap his buttocks, but she refuted the allegation that her son penetrated the younger student.
"This was not sexual assault," she said in a phone interview. "My son is innocent."
The mother said continued bullying since the incident, including eggs thrown at her house and her son's vehicle being vandalized, spurred her to move away from Seeley Lake and transfer her son to a school in Missoula. She said her son on Tuesday obtained a defense attorney, but she has acquired evaluations of her son from two psychologists deeming him no threat and referencing his claims of bullying at Seeley-Swan High School.
The mother said he could have made a better choice in the situation.
"There was a whole hallway full of people and he had been antagonized," she said. "He probably should have pushed him or walked away."
A spokesperson for Missoula County Public Schools declined to comment on the matter, but the district's policies available online lay out the procedures for threat assessments and student disciplinary measures. Typically, the district conducts its own investigation, separate from law enforcement, of an incident on or off school grounds that may create an unsafe environment at school. Evaluations of students can be done if students are moving to another school within the district or coming in from another district entirely. To ensure safety of the students involved, intervention, such as changing students' schedules or escorting them to class to prevent interaction, may be put in place. If an incident warrants, discipline may include suspension or expulsion.
In this case, the high school student's case could be transferred to youth court, despite its initial filing as a felony case in District Court, because he was 17 at the time of the incident. Montana Code Annotated States if a youth is charged with certain felonies, such as robbery, then the case must be filed first in District Court.
The mother of the high school student said his arraignment is set for August.
