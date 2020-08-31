 Skip to main content
MPD: Death investigation underway after fight
MPD: Death investigation underway after fight

Missoula Police Department
Missoulian

Missoula police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old man after a disturbance behind Stockman's Bar on Aug. 20.

Authorities had not identified the man as of Monday, other than as a resident of Missoula. Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh confirmed on Monday the investigation is ongoing, calling the matter a "death investigation," while stopping short of calling the man's death a homicide at this time. 

"There was a disturbance involved, and we have received some conflicting information, so we are trying to sort through that," Welsh said. 

Initial reports indicated the man had suffered injuries when he was struck by a car. The disturbance is in reference to a fight behind the bar around the same time. 

"We have interviewed witnesses and believe we have identified all parties involved, including those who were in the vehicle that left the scene," Welsh said.

Police were called to the parking lot area near Caras Park around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 20, where the caller had reported a hit and run after a disturbance outside a bar on the 100 block of West Front Street. 

On Monday, Welsh said the officers who arrived found an adult man lying down in the Caras Park parking lot. The man survived being transported to the hospital and initial treatment there, but later died, Welsh said.

The date of the man's death was not immediately available to Welsh, he said. 

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office was not immediately able to identify the 37-year-old man. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Missoula Police Detective Nathan Mattix at 406-552-6296.

