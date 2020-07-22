MPD: Kidnapping suspect booked, held on fake name

A man arrested Monday for attempted kidnapping in downtown Missoula had been held on a false name until his identity was discovered late Tuesday, according to Missoula police.
Initial reports alleged a Dean Daryl Greybull, 52, of attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old teenage girl from Caras Park until she struck him with her surfboard. The man was arrested for attempted kidnapping, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer for trying to leave the scene, according to charging documents.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said in a press release issued Wednesday that the man was actually Terrence Roberts, a 46-year-old parole absconder from Sacramento, California. Authorities in California have confirmed the man's identity, according to the release.
"Mr. Roberts has a long history of using alias' to identify himself, most recently the original name of his adopted brother," Welsh wrote.
Roberts' bail was set on Tuesday at $100,000. He did not appear on Wednesday on any new charges as a result of the alias used in his arrest and was still listed on the Missoula County Detention Facility's jail roster as Greybull.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.