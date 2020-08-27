MPD: Missing woman found 'safe and OK'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 35-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, according to Missoula police.

Genesis Latoya Springer was reported missing on Aug. 25 and had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. She had last been seen on Aug. 21.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Missoula Police said Springer had been found Thursday afternoon, "safe and OK."

"Our officers were able to locate her," the post reads. "Thanks so much for the community's help!"

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 5 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.