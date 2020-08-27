 Skip to main content
MPD: Missing woman found 'safe and OK'
MPD: Missing woman found 'safe and OK'

Genesis Springer

Genesis Springer

A 35-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, according to Missoula police.

Genesis Latoya Springer was reported missing on Aug. 25 and had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. She had last been seen on Aug. 21.

Genesis Springer2

Genesis Springer, courtesy photo

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Missoula Police said Springer had been found Thursday afternoon, "safe and OK."

"Our officers were able to locate her," the post reads. "Thanks so much for the community's help!"

