MPD: Missing woman found 'safe and OK'

Return to homepage ×
Please subscribe to keep reading. You can cancel at any time.
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
A 35-year-old woman reported missing earlier this week has been found safe, according to Missoula police.
Genesis Latoya Springer was reported missing on Aug. 25 and had been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person. She had last been seen on Aug. 21.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, Missoula Police said Springer had been found Thursday afternoon, "safe and OK."
"Our officers were able to locate her," the post reads. "Thanks so much for the community's help!"
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Seaborn Larson
Criminal justice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today