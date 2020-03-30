MPD: Missoula officers not 'social distance police'

After Gov. Steve Bullock's statewide stay-at-home directive, Missoula police won't be checking anyone's papers if stopped on the street.

Bullock's directive last week included a list detailing essential businesses to remain open for societal infrastructure, and allowances for those employees to stay on the job. Employers have since issued letters to their employees indicating their place in the essential business ecosystem. In a press release sent out Friday, Sgt. Travis Welsh said law enforcement is staying focused on public safety, rather than determining people's eligibility to leave their residences.

“As such, we apply state and local laws where appropriate with the United States Constitution and our State Constitution in mind,” Welsh wrote in the release. “What we are not doing is stopping people on the street to determine their business, or be the ‘social distance police.’”

In recent weeks, MPD has scaled back its responses, dispatching units only to emergency calls for service and in-progress crimes.

Welsh said in Friday’s release that MPD’s focus is to assist and educate citizens on the governor’s directive and provide assistance related to COVID-19 where possible.

“MPD is concerned about the well-being and safety of our community, and ask the community to voluntarily follow the orders for everyone’s health and safety.”

