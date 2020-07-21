You are the owner of this article.
One dead, one missing in two incidents
Lake County Sheriff

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell on Tuesday identified a 26-year-old man killed in a motorcycle crash on Highway 35 last week, as well as a 21-year-old man still missing after he was pulled under the Flathead River currents on Saturday.

Search and rescue crews, fire departments and law enforcement have still been unable to find Dayton Conrad, a 21-year-old from Ronan, after he had been swept away in the Flathead River west of Polson, where he had jumped into the water from the cliffs near Buffalo Rapids, Bell said in a press release Tuesday. A friend who was with Conrad saw him be pulled under by the current and fled to call 911 for help, Bell said. A weekend-long search by Lake County Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air Rescue and Finley Point Fire had not yet recovered Conrad's body, he said. 

The sheriff also identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on July 16 as Samuel Keirle, a 26-year-old from Bigfork. Keirle was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash near mile marker 28 on Highway 35, Bell said. Montana Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.

