One dead, one missing in two incidents

Search and rescue crews, fire departments and law enforcement have still been unable to find Dayton Conrad, a 21-year-old from Ronan, after he had been swept away in the Flathead River west of Polson, where he had jumped into the water from the cliffs near Buffalo Rapids, Bell said in a press release Tuesday. A friend who was with Conrad saw him be pulled under by the current and fled to call 911 for help, Bell said. A weekend-long search by Lake County Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air Rescue and Finley Point Fire had not yet recovered Conrad's body, he said.