One injured in Pablo shooting, per sheriff

One man was shot in Pablo after apparently threatening another man with a knife behind a bar, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

The presumed shooter has cooperated with the investigation and was released after the preliminary investigation, Bell said. Ronan Police Department and the Flathead Tribal Police are assisting the Lake County Sheriff's Office in its investigation.

Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to the shooting Tuesday night at about 9:45 p.m., Bell said. The presumed shooter, a resident from a house across the alley from the bar, had been threatened by another man with a knife, and shot the man, according to Bell's press release.

The man who was shot was transported to a local hospital and then flown to a Missoula hospital, according to the release.

