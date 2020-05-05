One injured, police investigate shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 39-year-old man was transported to a Missoula hospital last night after sustaining a gunshot wound in a car parked near Missoula Fresh Market on Reserve Street, according to Missoula police.

Sgt. Travis Welsh said Tuesday officers were called shortly after 8 p.m. to the 3800 block of Reserve, where they found one man with a gunshot wound to his torso, apparently sustained while he and a 33-year-old woman were in a parked car. The man was transported to the hospital with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, Welsh said, but had not succumbed to those injuries Tuesday morning.

No one has been taken into custody in relation to the shooting. Welsh said it was "too soon to say" whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the incident, Welsh said.

"We just haven’t made any determinations yet, but there doesn’t appear to be an ongoing threat to the public," Welsh said. "We’re just trying to find out what happened."

Welsh added that the scene appears to be confined to the vehicle and law enforcement officers believe they have spoken with everyone involved in the incident. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Mick McCarthy at 406-552-6643.

