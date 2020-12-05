Pablo man arrested after two shot

A 32-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting two people Friday evening in Pablo, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Joshua McGreevey, of Pablo has been arrested and booked into the county jail on two charges of attempted deliberate homicide, Sheriff Don Bell said in a press release Saturday. The victims, a man and woman who were not identified in the press release, are expected to survive, Bell said.

Dispatch received a report that two gunshot victims had been brought to a local emergency room at approximately 8 p.m. on Friday, according to the release. That report included information that the man and woman had been shot by McGreevey at a residence on Whispering Pines Drive.

Lake County deputies, Flathead Tribal Police and Montana Highway Patrol all responded to the area. McGreevey had fled the scene on foot, according to the sheriff's office, and was soon located at a nearby residence.

Lake County is leading the investigation, which is ongoing, Bell said.

