Palmer persistent in progress one year after shooting

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer has remained persistent about his progress nearly one year since he and three others were gunned down in back-to-back shootings outside Missoula that set Palmer on a day-to-day course of recovery, his family said Wednesday.
The shooting spree before midnight on March 14 targeted three people in a pickup on Expressway west of Missoula. An hour later, Palmer was gunned down in his patrol car on Highway 93 North as he approached the suspect's vehicle.
Palmer is one of the two who survived the attacks, albeit with injuries that left him unable to talk and require him to rely on a wheelchair. After initially returning to Montana to continue therapy, Palmer has recently been undergoing rehabilitation at Craig Hospital in Denver, his wife, Lindsey Palmer, said in a dispatch released Wednesday by the Montana Highway Patrol.
"We came here so that he can both continue and intensify his therapy," she said. "He has benefited from the physical and occupational therapy he has received here. In addition, he has made great progress in using his iPad to communicate.
"We continue to work on many things to make Wade's day-to-day life easier. This includes expanding his endurance so that he can walk exclusively rather than relying on a wheelchair, and acquiring adaptive items for our house so that he is more independent in his daily activities.
"We are particularly eager to work on his speech, as he had demonstrated repeatedly that he wants to get talking again," Lindsey Palmer said. "His progress in therapy has shown that he is a tenacious fighter. The greatest blessing for us is that in spite of his challenges, Wade is still Wade."
Shelley Hays, 28, and Julie Blanchard, 52, both died from their gunshot wounds; Hays was pronounced dead at the scene while Blanchard succumbed to her injuries months later while undergoing rehabilitation in Washington. Julie Blanchard's son, Casey, was paralyzed from the waist down in the shooting. Before he returned to Montana, Casey Blanchard and Palmer both spent the initial throes of their recovery at University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.
In a press conference at MHP's Missoula headquarters on Wednesday, Sgt. Sean Finley said he has been spending time with Palmer in Denver as treatment continues.
"It's phenomenal," said Finley, who was Palmer's supervisor. "He's walking, slowly, but he's walking. He's saying some words, limited words, but he's trying to say more."
Finley said Palmer began treatment at the Denver facility because of its specialization in traumatic brain injuries and mobility issues. While Finley could not discuss in detail Palmer's medical status, he did say the area of Palmer's brain that was not damaged allows him to love and think metaphorically. It's a great distance since Finley was there nearly a year ago to see Palmer transferred from the ambulance into Providence St. Patrick Hospital.
A year's time, however, is not long enough to fade the vivid memories of law enforcement's scramble through much of Missoula County the night of the shootings. Reflection is necessary, but each trooper responded how they were expected to that night, Finley said. Still, how troopers are contacted about critical incidents, how information is dispersed through law enforcement agencies, and how officers pair up to respond to a critical call are each on the table for review in light of last year's shootings, Finley said.
"Is it going to happen again? I bet you somewhere, some place" it will, Finley said.
While Palmer continues his own revision of a normal life, Finley said the state police agency is yet to turn down any call for help from the Palmer family, and expects that to continue without much question.
"Trooper Palmer gave everything for this state," Finley said. "If he does come back as a state trooper, we don't know what the status is, he's got two young kids he has to send to college. He's has a mortgage he has to pay. … He's going to need help for a long term."
The Montana Department of Justice website has a list of donation sites set up to aid the Palmer family.
Johnathan Bertsch, 28 when he was arrested, faces two counts of deliberate homicide as well as two counts of attempted deliberate homicides. Bertsch has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held at the Missoula County jail with bail set at $2 million. His trial is scheduled for August.