Palmer persistent in progress one year after shooting

"It's phenomenal," said Finley, who was Palmer's supervisor. "He's walking, slowly, but he's walking. He's saying some words, limited words, but he's trying to say more."

Finley said Palmer began treatment at the Denver facility because of its specialization in traumatic brain injuries and mobility issues. While Finley could not discuss in detail Palmer's medical status, he did say the area of Palmer's brain that was not damaged allows him to love and think metaphorically. It's a great distance since Finley was there nearly a year ago to see Palmer transferred from the ambulance into Providence St. Patrick Hospital.

A year's time, however, is not long enough to fade the vivid memories of law enforcement's scramble through much of Missoula County the night of the shootings. Reflection is necessary, but each trooper responded how they were expected to that night, Finley said. Still, how troopers are contacted about critical incidents, how information is dispersed through law enforcement agencies, and how officers pair up to respond to a critical call are each on the table for review in light of last year's shootings, Finley said.

"Is it going to happen again? I bet you somewhere, some place" it will, Finley said.