Peeping suspect released after communication mixup, investigation continues

At this point, prosecutors may either request a summons to bring Baltz back into Missoula County Justice Court on the charges or re-file the charge, which is a felony, directly into District Court, Beal said.

Missoula County's chief criminal prosecutor, Matt Jennings, said Tuesday the investigation into Saturday's incident is ongoing.

"It's still under investigation and we do intend to continue to follow-up on the allegations and do everything within the power of our office to pursue the appropriate charges," Jennings said.

In recent weeks, all court proceedings have moved to some form of telephonic or online medium in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beal on Monday expressed frustration with the mishap during the hearing, which took place over a Zoom conference call. On Tuesday, however, Beal and Jennings both described the incident as a possible example of the consequences of the new and sometimes unstable communication lines between offices.

"We're all trying to figure this out," Jennings said. "I don't know if it impacts the substance of communication, but there's a lot of issues going on. … We're all doing what we can. The stress may be exacerbated a bit."