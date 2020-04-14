Peeping suspect released after communication mixup, investigation continues

A 38-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted sexual abuse of a child was released from the county jail Monday due to an apparent misunderstanding between the prosecutors and a judge in Missoula.
The mishap took place as the court system navigates communication changes in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Steven Christopher Baltz was taken into custody on April 11 after a 10-year-old boy at Target said a man in the bathroom stall had reached his phone under the divider and appeared to be photographing or recording him at the urinal, according to court records. The boy's father confronted the man in the bathroom and kept him from leaving until police arrived, according to charging documents filed Monday. Police checked Baltz' phone and found no picture, but were unable to see if any photos or videos were deleted.
According to the Missoula County Attorney's Office, prosecutors understood Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal "rejected" the initial charging documents due to a lack of probable cause. Beal on Tuesday said he only sought clarification of the criminal statute's application to Baltz' case, and that he did not intend to let Baltz off the hook.
"I had a concern about the phrasing of the complaint (charging document)," Beal said. "I think my request to get a clarification was understood by them or sent out by us that it was a dismissal."
At this point, prosecutors may either request a summons to bring Baltz back into Missoula County Justice Court on the charges or re-file the charge, which is a felony, directly into District Court, Beal said.
Missoula County's chief criminal prosecutor, Matt Jennings, said Tuesday the investigation into Saturday's incident is ongoing.
"It's still under investigation and we do intend to continue to follow-up on the allegations and do everything within the power of our office to pursue the appropriate charges," Jennings said.
In recent weeks, all court proceedings have moved to some form of telephonic or online medium in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Beal on Monday expressed frustration with the mishap during the hearing, which took place over a Zoom conference call. On Tuesday, however, Beal and Jennings both described the incident as a possible example of the consequences of the new and sometimes unstable communication lines between offices.
"We're all trying to figure this out," Jennings said. "I don't know if it impacts the substance of communication, but there's a lot of issues going on. … We're all doing what we can. The stress may be exacerbated a bit."
"A lot of stuff that was really easy to do a month ago is a lot harder" now, Beal said. "The technology is wonderful, and it's great that so many of us can work from home, but what I think we're discovering as a society is that 95% of normal is sometimes a long ways away from normal."
According to the charging documents filed Monday, Baltz declined to speak with officers at Target after the boy's father called law enforcement to the store. Officers checked the store's surveillance footage and noted the boy's behavior shifted from casual as he entered the bathroom to "scared and confused" when he exited. When officers spoke with Baltz' girlfriend, she said Baltz told her, "I'm sorry, I really messed up."
Federal court records show Baltz was charged with possession of child pornography in Oregon in 2005 after authorities found a number of images on disks at his home. Baltz pleaded guilty in 2006, and in 2008 was sentenced to five years of probation.
