Police captain, Missoula native, retiring after 30 years

"That is an immeasurable contribution to this department and the city. He has dedicated 30-plus years to serving this community to make it a better place for everybody to live."

No doubt, Missoula has had to reckon with great challenges, homelessness near the top of that list. Odlin said things are different today in that officers try to connect people with resources, rather than haul them to jail. Much of those resources hinge on state funding, though, which is outside of the department's control, he said.

"It's really hard for us to combat that," Odlin said.

As Odlin heads through the door to retirement at the end of the month, he leaves the challenges knowing the department is in good hands.

"The people we have hired over the last 10, 20 years have been great," he said. "As far as our department, I'm very hopeful.

"There's people in the department now I've coached as Little League players that I've recruited into the department," he added. "There's many people in the department I have personal interest in. I have a brother who's been in the department for 20 years. It's not like my connection to the department is going to go away."

