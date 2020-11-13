Police captain, Missoula native, retiring after 30 years

Missoula Police Captain Chris Odlin will retire this week after 30 years with the department in his hometown.
As MPD's administrative captain, Odlin, 51, has handled recruiting the latest generations of cops to the department and managed evidence that helped close cold cases and secure closure for families nearly 50 years later.
Odlin said in an interview Friday he'll be moving at the end of the school year with his family to Arizona, where they can enjoy warmer weather.
"I love my career here," Odlin said. "I tell people all the time I never had a day I didn't want to come to work because of work. … I want to retire while I can still go out and enjoy life. And it just feels like it's time."
Odlin says his route to law enforcement was like joining the "family business." His father, John Odlin, spent almost 30 years as a Montana Highway Patrolman before becoming a Missoula County justice of the peace. His brother, Jerry, is a sergeant with the Missoula Police Department. While his dad was still patrolling the highways, Odlin would sometimes join him on shifts, sparking his own interest in law enforcement.
The interest led him to North Idaho College's law enforcement program and eventually to MPD, where he began in patrol on July 1, 1990. Missoula and the department were both smaller then, with about 50 sworn officers compared to today's ranks of 116 sworn officers and about 30 administrative staff, Odlin said.
Odlin moved up through the department, as patrol sergeant, then lieutenant running a patrol team. He started the professional standards unit within the administrative division before becoming captain of that division. He also spent five years as a patrol captain before his place today, back as Administrative Captain. His work includes training new officers as well as new leadership in the department.
"I liked passing the torch to new people," Odlin said. "I always thought it was cool that I could pass something to somebody, and they could pass it to somebody 20 years after I'm gone. Maybe somebody who I never met would still be doing police work the same way I taught somebody to do it."
Working in evidence storage might not sound like a blast, but Odlin knows its importance. One task he tackled in recent years: relocating roughly 65,000 pieces of evidence in storage to the department's new-ish Catlin Street location. The integrity of the evidence storage and cataloging produced tangible results last month, when MPD announced it had closed a 46-year-old cold case, the murder of 5-year-old Siobhan McGuinness.
"If we would have mishandled that case, maybe we wouldn't have been able to solve it," Odlin said. "So it was a huge responsibility, and I'm pretty proud of that."
The department has also faced its challenges in public perception in recent years, months and days, as demonstrators lined up outside City Hall earlier this week to protest the killing of Jesse James Kale Brown, who was shot and killed by police after advancing toward officers with a knife, according to MPD. Hundreds more protesters were on the courthouse lawn in June as protests against racial injustice sustained for weeks through the summer. Still, while the nation pondered the notion of defunding the police, MPD's Facebook page served as a testament to the number of community members and businesses who regularly brought coffee, snacks and lunch to the department in support.
"Public trust is like a big bank account," Odlin said. "As the department makes deposits in that bank account, we build public trust. … We can build that trust for years and years and years and tear it down in seconds. And so, I think, even with this most recent shooting and the small amount of protesting we've seen from that, you see the community does trust that we will do the right thing."
Assistant Police Chief Scott Hoffman said Friday Odlin has embodied the spirit of community policing through recruitment, patrol and as an active community member.
"As police officers, we're members of this community, and Chris has been very involved in the community, raising a family here, being involved in Little League (baseball) and youth hockey," Hoffman said.
"That is an immeasurable contribution to this department and the city. He has dedicated 30-plus years to serving this community to make it a better place for everybody to live."
No doubt, Missoula has had to reckon with great challenges, homelessness near the top of that list. Odlin said things are different today in that officers try to connect people with resources, rather than haul them to jail. Much of those resources hinge on state funding, though, which is outside of the department's control, he said.
"It's really hard for us to combat that," Odlin said.
As Odlin heads through the door to retirement at the end of the month, he leaves the challenges knowing the department is in good hands.
"The people we have hired over the last 10, 20 years have been great," he said. "As far as our department, I'm very hopeful.
"There's people in the department now I've coached as Little League players that I've recruited into the department," he added. "There's many people in the department I have personal interest in. I have a brother who's been in the department for 20 years. It's not like my connection to the department is going to go away."
