Police: Catalytic converters stolen in Missoula

The Missoula Police Department said this week it has received 10 reports of catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in the last two months, presumably looted for their precious metals.

Sgt. Travis Welsh said each report has stated the catalytic converters — fitted to vehicles' exhaust system to moderate emissions — appeared to be cut with some precision.

"They've been basically cut right out of the cars, rather cleanly," Welsh said. "Whether they're using a Sawzall or something else, I wouldn't be surprised. Historically they have had precious metals in them, so people would recycle them. … There's still a little money to be made on them."

The phenomenon has been seen nationally and tracked by the National Insurance Crime Bureau, which reports the precious metals in the converters include platinum, palladium and rhodium. The bureau said in a 2016 report that catalytic converter thefts jumped from 1,058 in 2009 to 3,986 in 2015.

Welsh said on Tuesday officers are following up on leads in the Missoula thefts and trying to determine if they are connected.

