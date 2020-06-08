Police: Florence teen threatened mother, built 'torture chamber' in home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 19-year-old Florence teen is charged with felony assault for threatening his mother with a hammer before barricading himself away from police in her home.

Joshua Michael Paniagua, who was charged with felony drug possession in January after an incident in which investigators said he stabbed another man who was trying to rob him of his marijuana, was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday with assault with a weapon, a felony which carries a possible 20-year prison sentence.

Paniagua's mother called 911 around 11 p.m. on Saturday to report her son was "freaking out," stating he had screwed all of the doors shut and saying his mother was "possessed by the devil," Missoula County prosecutors said in charging documents. The woman was calling from a neighbor's house, where she had fled after he "came at her with a hammer," according to court documents. Paniagua had similar episodes on previous occasions, typically induced by alcohol and drug use, she told authorities.