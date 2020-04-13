Police: Man attacked taxi, smashed in window

A Missoula man is being held on $10,000 bond after allegedly bashing in a cab driver's window Saturday morning with a "baton-style weapon" before staff at the Poverello Center raised the authorities to have him removed.
Tristian Shea McVey, 25, was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor criminal mischief. If convicted, McVey could face a possible 20-year prison term and an additional six months in county jail.
Charging documents filed Monday allege the cab driver called police to the 1100 block of West Broadway to report a man had been standing in the middle of the road and approached his car, then smashed the driver's side window in with an expandable baton. The driver said he did not know what provoked the attack, but drove away in fear the man would continue the attack.
Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said officers responded to the first incident at approximately 5 a.m. on Saturday. Welsh said around 6:20 a.m. staff at the Poverello Center, in the same area as the cab driver's report, had removed McVey from the property with the help of a resident after McVey tried attacking one of the employees there. McVey had previously been "trespassed" from the Pov, Welsh said, but he was trying to enter the building. At 8 p.m., staff at the Poverello called police because McVey again tried to enter the building. Officers arrested McVey between some buildings in the area, Welsh said.
According to charging documents, McVey made a statement to officers about being drunk during the incident, and said he struck the taxi in self-defense because it drove directly at him.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal on Monday set McVey's bond at $10,000.
