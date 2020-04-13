Police: Man attacked taxi, smashed in window

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Missoula man is being held on $10,000 bond after allegedly bashing in a cab driver's window Saturday morning with a "baton-style weapon" before staff at the Poverello Center raised the authorities to have him removed.

Tristian Shea McVey, 25, was charged in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday with felony assault with a weapon and misdemeanor criminal mischief. If convicted, McVey could face a possible 20-year prison term and an additional six months in county jail.

Charging documents filed Monday allege the cab driver called police to the 1100 block of West Broadway to report a man had been standing in the middle of the road and approached his car, then smashed the driver's side window in with an expandable baton. The driver said he did not know what provoked the attack, but drove away in fear the man would continue the attack.