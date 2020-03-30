Police: Man grabs shotgun after social distance request

Police say a Missoula man brandished a shotgun toward another man who told him to adhere to social distancing guidelines in a gas station checkout line.

Officers responded to a convenience store at the 400 block of South Russell at about 1 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Travis Welsh said.

Timothy John Foley, 30, reportedly became upset when another man in the checkout line told him to practice social distancing in the store, Welsh said. Foley challenged the second man to "settle this outside," Welsh said. The man responded, "I don't want to fight, I just don't want to get sick," Welsh reported.

When the second man went into the parking lot, Foley was reportedly waiting for him with a shotgun pointed barrel down, Welsh said. The victim went back inside and called police, Welsh said. Officers stopped Foley as he was leaving the store, and found the shotgun in his vehicle, Welsh said.

Foley, currently held without bail on suspicion of assault with a weapon, is scheduled for an initial appearance Monday afternoon in Missoula County Justice Court.

