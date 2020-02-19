Police: No news from downtown lockdown

Police say there have been no arrests in the investigation into an apparent shooting last week in downtown Missoula, where an officer reported he was under fire just outside the police station.

On Feb. 12, lockdowns went into effect for all city and county buildings downtown, as well as the nearby Providence St. Patrick Hospital, as law enforcement spanned downtown Missoula in search of a suspected gunman after a 6-inch hole was blown through the back window of a Missoula police car.

On Wednesday, Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said there have been no reports of gunfire similar to last week's incident on Woody and Pine streets, as well as no reports of shots fired at patrol cars in that time.

Welsh also said Wednesday that items such as bullets, shell casings or a shattered patrol car window that might further explain the incident fall under the confidentiality of evidence, and are not released to the public during an open investigation.