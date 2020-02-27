Police: Teenage son fends off man who stabbed mother

Missoula police say an 18-year-old on Saturday fended off a man who stabbed his mother and tried taking his infant brother.

According to charging documents filed Feb. 25, the woman had just returned home to the Council Groves Apartments on South Third Street West when a man came up to her and started screaming in her face, claiming she had taken his son from him. When the woman tried grabbing her 1-year-old from the car seat, the man, later identified as 27-year-old Sawyer Gibson White, stabbed her in the chest, according to court documents.

The woman’s 18-year-old son, who had been carrying groceries inside, ran back outside and pushed White away from the van and began struggling to take the knife. The 18-year-old was able to wrestle the knife away from White and stab him approximately four times, including once in the neck, according to court documents. Speaking later with law enforcement, the 18-year-old said “he was very concerned for his safety and (his) mother’s safety since she had already been stabbed by Defendant. (He) stated he was thinking if the Defendant got the knife back, he believed his intention was to kill (him) and his family so he could kidnap (the 1-year-old).”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It was unclear from court documents whether the alleged assailant and child are related.