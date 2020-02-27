Police: Teenage son fends off man who stabbed mother

Missoula police say an 18-year-old on Saturday fended off a man who stabbed his mother and tried taking his infant brother.
According to charging documents filed Feb. 25, the woman had just returned home to the Council Groves Apartments on South Third Street West when a man came up to her and started screaming in her face, claiming she had taken his son from him. When the woman tried grabbing her 1-year-old from the car seat, the man, later identified as 27-year-old Sawyer Gibson White, stabbed her in the chest, according to court documents.
The woman’s 18-year-old son, who had been carrying groceries inside, ran back outside and pushed White away from the van and began struggling to take the knife. The 18-year-old was able to wrestle the knife away from White and stab him approximately four times, including once in the neck, according to court documents. Speaking later with law enforcement, the 18-year-old said “he was very concerned for his safety and (his) mother’s safety since she had already been stabbed by Defendant. (He) stated he was thinking if the Defendant got the knife back, he believed his intention was to kill (him) and his family so he could kidnap (the 1-year-old).”
It was unclear from court documents whether the alleged assailant and child are related.
The woman said that even after White was stabbed, he approached the van again to take the boy, but he left after she hit him with a metal window scraper. The woman told police the man appeared to be on some kind of drugs.
Police arrived in the area shortly after midnight and first came upon White, who appeared to be bleeding from several places on his body. White did not initially follow an officer’s orders to sit down, but soon after removed a set of brass knuckles from his pocket and was escorted to medical personnel, court documents state.
Missoula County prosecutors have charged White with two counts of assault with a weapon and attempted custodial interference. White was still in the hospital at the time charging documents were filed on Feb. 25, and had not yet given a statement, Deputy Missoula County Attorney Brittany Williams said in charging documents. A $100,000 warrant has been issued for his arrest, to be served when Providence St. Patrick hospital notifies law enforcement of the date and time of his discharge.