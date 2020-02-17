Polson drug raids net two arrests

Two separate drug raids this month in Polson, one at a hotel and the other at an apartment complex, netted two arrests, the Polson Police Department said Monday.

Investigators found methamphetamine, multiple used syringes, marijuana and multiple items of paraphernalia during a Feb. 11 search executed in a room at the Red Lion Inn, Sgt. George Simpson said in a press release. Quincy Bourdon-Courville was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and distribution charges, as well as possession and manufacturing of drug paraphernalia, Simpson said.

"The Red Lion has zero tolerance for illegal activity on the property and greatly aided in the success of this investigation," Simpson said.

Four days later, another raid conducted in an unrelated drug investigation at 307 10th Ave. West allegedly turned up marijuana, marijuana concentrates and various paraphernalia, Simpson said in the release. Brian Koso was arrested on suspicion of drug distribution, possession of paraphernalia and tampering with evidence, according to Simpson.

No one was injured during the execution of either search warrants, the release stated. Ages for Koso and Bourdon-Courville were not included in the search warrant, and their names were not listed on the Lake County Detention Center website Monday morning.

"We are committed to working with the public to rid our community of drug dealers," Simpson said in the release.

