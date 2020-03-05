Prosecutors charge suspect in fatal hit-run

Missoula County prosecutors on Thursday charged the driver who allegedly struck and killed a 63-year-old man on West Broadway earlier this week.
The driver, 34-year-old Robert Charles Nelson, had initially been released after his interview with law enforcement. Prosecutors decided to file charges after learning Nelson had tried to cover up the damage from the collision on his car, according to court documents filed Thursday.
Nelson faces one count of failing to remain at an accident scene where a person was killed and tampering with evidence, both felonies. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to carry proof of insurance, a misdemeanor.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
Nelson was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility at 4:22 p.m. on Thursday.
According to charging documents, Missoula police arrived on West Broadway near the Franz Bakery not long after 6:30 a.m. on March 3, where firefighters and EMTs were performing CPR on a man in the westbound lane of the roadway.
Around that time, a person had called 911 to report a white 1990s Pontiac with a caved-in windshield, damage to the hood and a missing mirror traveling on the same roadway near the airport.
Police located the Pontiac in the parking lot of a business on Sandpiper Drive, behind an industrial garbage dumpster and well out of sight, according to charging documents. Investigators noticed a red sleeping bag spread across the windshield and keys left in the driver's seat.
An employee came out first and identified Nelson as the driver. Moments later, Nelson came out of the business and said "I f---ed up," according to court documents.
Prosecutors state in court filings that Nelson admitted to hitting a pedestrian in the roadway, panicking and continuing his drive to work. In a later interview, Nelson reportedly said he was driving sober and below the speed limit. He said he thought the person might have intentionally jumped out in front of the car, according to court documents. He added he could not see what he hit and did not have a driver's license, so "panicked," he drove to work and hid the car.
Nelson is being held on a $10,000 warrant issued by Missoula District Judge John Larson on Thursday.