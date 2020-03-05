Prosecutors charge suspect in fatal hit-run

Missoula County prosecutors on Thursday charged the driver who allegedly struck and killed a 63-year-old man on West Broadway earlier this week.

The driver, 34-year-old Robert Charles Nelson, had initially been released after his interview with law enforcement. Prosecutors decided to file charges after learning Nelson had tried to cover up the damage from the collision on his car, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Nelson faces one count of failing to remain at an accident scene where a person was killed and tampering with evidence, both felonies. He is also charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to carry proof of insurance, a misdemeanor.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Nelson was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility at 4:22 p.m. on Thursday.

According to charging documents, Missoula police arrived on West Broadway near the Franz Bakery not long after 6:30 a.m. on March 3, where firefighters and EMTs were performing CPR on a man in the westbound lane of the roadway.

Around that time, a person had called 911 to report a white 1990s Pontiac with a caved-in windshield, damage to the hood and a missing mirror traveling on the same roadway near the airport.