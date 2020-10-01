 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Prosecutors release Torres pending investigation
editor's pick alert top story

Prosecutors release Torres pending investigation

{{featured_button_text}}
103119 torres-tm.jpg file

Felipe "Fel" Torres testifies during his trial at the Missoula County Courthouse in October 2019. He received to a suspended sentence for a conviction on one count of partner family member assault. 

 Tommy Martino

Missoula County prosecutors have released Felipe Augustine Torres pending further investigation into new domestic violence charges for which he was arrested on Wednesday. 

Torres had been arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of misdemeanor partner family member assault and felony strangulation. He was held without bond until his release shortly after noon on Thursday. 

Deputy Missoula County Attorney Brian Lowney said Thursday the matter was not considered resolved. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"The case remains under investigation," Lowney said. "Our office declined to file charges at this point, but the case is being investigated by the Missoula Police Department."

Missoula police said Wednesday a woman called 911 from a local hospital where she reported an argument between her and Torres had become violent. Police spoke with the woman at the hospital and "made observations of her physical person that, along with her statements, corroborated some of the information they were getting," Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said. 

The incident took place in a car on Highway 10 near the airport, according to police.

Torres likewise reported the altercation to Missoula International Airport Police, claiming he was the victim of a misdemeanor assault. Welsh said both MPD and the airport law enforcement agency are conducting separate investigations. 

Torres is currently appealing his sentence for a misdemeanor partner family member assault conviction in 2019. On Thursday, the Montana Supreme Court granted an extension for Torres to file his opening brief to Nov. 9.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Anti-pot group quick to mobilize
406 Politics

Anti-pot group quick to mobilize

The campaign to reject marijuana legalization quickly mobilized, raising more than $78,000 and burning through $61,000 in advertising, including 18 billboards near Montana's largest cities. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News