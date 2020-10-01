Prosecutors release Torres pending investigation

Missoula County prosecutors have released Felipe Augustine Torres pending further investigation into new domestic violence charges for which he was arrested on Wednesday.

Torres had been arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of misdemeanor partner family member assault and felony strangulation. He was held without bond until his release shortly after noon on Thursday.

Deputy Missoula County Attorney Brian Lowney said Thursday the matter was not considered resolved.

"The case remains under investigation," Lowney said. "Our office declined to file charges at this point, but the case is being investigated by the Missoula Police Department."

Missoula police said Wednesday a woman called 911 from a local hospital where she reported an argument between her and Torres had become violent. Police spoke with the woman at the hospital and "made observations of her physical person that, along with her statements, corroborated some of the information they were getting," Missoula Police Sgt. Travis Welsh said.

The incident took place in a car on Highway 10 near the airport, according to police.