Questions swirl as police investigate downtown shooting

"We have somebody willing to shoot at a police officer — at least a police car," Welsh said. "If we only respond to the level we did, and someone was hurt, did we not do enough?"

As law enforcement rushed to coordinate a perimeter and lock down buildings in the area, Welsh said he was pulled from his public information officer duties onto two other assignments. Ultimately, the University of Montana Police Department issued the first public notice through UM Alerts of the shots fired at a patrol car. The UM text went out at 10:24 a.m., roughly 45 minutes after the officer reported shots fired at his vehicle.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office held a press conference outside the perimeter at 11:10 a.m. to update the public on county building closures. The Missoula Police Department issued its first release on the matter at 1 p.m.

Welsh noted that anyone entering the area would have encountered an armed law enforcement officer telling them to avoid the area. But, he added, in an ideal situation, MPD would have been issuing notices from social media and set up a press briefing station to keep media and the public up-to-date.