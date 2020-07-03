Ravalli sheriff says posse unlikely

"I can't imagine a circumstance that would be so bad that I would do that. But the advantage is all concealed weapon permit holders do not have a criminal history and have some sort of background check and been vetted at some point. … But I can't stress enough that there's nothing on the horizon. I don't have any list sitting on my desk ready to make a phone call. I just don't see that it happening."

Manzella, who is a candidate for Senate District 44, told the Missoulian on Friday that forming a civilian posse "is all within his right and authority. I'm glad it's part of the Montana Code Annotated."

Indeed, on Thursday and Friday she posted links to sections of the code on her Facebook page delineating a sheriff's duties, and excerpted one: "(6) command the aid of as many inhabitants of the count as are necessary in the execution of the sheriff's duties."

In her post, she wrote, "I've specifically brought forward #6 for those who struggle with the simplicity of the word 'posse.'" She also posted a story from CNS News, which calls itself "conservative media’s linchpin," headlined "Florida sheriff will deputize 'every lawful gun owner' if needed to handle lawless protests."

"Huh. Imagine that? Ya mean he’ll raise a posse?" she wrote, adding a smiley-face emoji.