Records: Shooter had 'beef' with resident

The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Missoula had "beef" with one of the residents at the South 5th Street West home struck by gunfire, according to Missoula County prosecutors.
Marvin Seastrunk and his co-defendant, 20-year-old Avyn Wolfgang Eder, both made their initial appearances Tuesday in Missoula County Justice Court. Both were initially held on suspicion of attempted homicide. Seastrunk has instead been charged with felony criminal endangerment, while Eder, the suspected driver in the shooting, has been charged with accountability for criminal endangerment; both carry a maximum 20-year prison term.
Charging documents filed Tuesday state police arrived around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 1000 block of South 5th Street West to find a bullet hole through the wall where a woman had been folding clothes inside. Residents of the home told officers they had been having trouble recently with Seastrunk, according to court documents.
A witness told police he heard three "loud bangs" and saw a black Mercedes pulling away from the area. Officers found the Mercedes on the 2100 block of Garfield Street and arrested Eder headed inside a home; Seastrunk and two other people then came out of the residence, according to charging documents. Police found a firearm in the Mercedes and another in the house, along with ammunition, large amounts of cash and 34 grams of cocaine, according to charging documents. Both have been charged with criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute.
Eder allegedly told detectives in an interview that he drove the Mercedes while Seastrunk fired two or three shots at the home, adding Seastrunk had "beef" with one of the residents, according to charging documents. Seastrunk did not make any specific comments to detectives but said he and Eder had been driving around, court documents state.
A Snapchat video from Seastrunk's account obtained by law enforcement reportedly shows the two driving in the Mercedes while Seastrunk holds a 9-millimeter Glock pistol with an extended clip between his legs.
At their initial appearances on Tuesday, Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set Eder's bail at $50,000 and Seastrunk's at $150,000, consecutive to an additional $100,000 bail for possessing a firearm while on probation. In 2018, Seastrunk was sentenced to probation for fleeing police from Big Sky High School and dropping a firearm out of the window before crashing into a vehicle at a car dealership.
Both will be arraigned in Missoula County District Court on April 13.
