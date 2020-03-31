Records: Shooter had 'beef' with resident

The 19-year-old suspect in a drive-by shooting Sunday in Missoula had "beef" with one of the residents at the South 5th Street West home struck by gunfire, according to Missoula County prosecutors.

Marvin Seastrunk and his co-defendant, 20-year-old Avyn Wolfgang Eder, both made their initial appearances Tuesday in Missoula County Justice Court. Both were initially held on suspicion of attempted homicide. Seastrunk has instead been charged with felony criminal endangerment, while Eder, the suspected driver in the shooting, has been charged with accountability for criminal endangerment; both carry a maximum 20-year prison term.

Charging documents filed Tuesday state police arrived around 6:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 1000 block of South 5th Street West to find a bullet hole through the wall where a woman had been folding clothes inside. Residents of the home told officers they had been having trouble recently with Seastrunk, according to court documents.

