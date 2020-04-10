Report: Stabbing, naked suspect, injured hikers on Sentinel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Law enforcement personnel swarmed Mount Sentinel just east of the University of Montana campus late Friday afternoon amid reports of a naked suspect who allegedly suffered two stab wounds at the hands of a group of hikers he may have attacked.

As of 6:20 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement had made contact with a suspect who was involved in some sort of altercation on the mountain.

The Missoulian is reporting information based solely on police scanner traffic, and it is unclear whether this incident is related to a report earlier in the afternoon of a woman being physically assaulted lower on the mountain below the "M." In that case, University of Montana Police warned the public that a suspect wearing a black shirt and black pants was still on the loose and headed toward the summit of the mountain.

A couple of hours later, police responded to a report near the summit of Mount Sentinal that a group of hikers had been attacked, and somebody in that group had apparently stabbed the attacker. The attacker then was apparently sitting on the ground naked, and a hiker gave him a sweater to wear.