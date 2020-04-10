You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Report: Stabbing, naked suspect, injured hikers on Sentinel
breaking topical top story

Report: Stabbing, naked suspect, injured hikers on Sentinel

{{featured_button_text}}
Sentinel crime scene

Law enforcement vehicles cluster at the base of Mount Sentinel Friday evening after reports of a stabbing on the mountain.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Law enforcement personnel swarmed Mount Sentinel just east of the University of Montana campus late Friday afternoon amid reports of a naked suspect who allegedly suffered two stab wounds at the hands of a group of hikers he may have attacked.

As of 6:20 p.m. on Friday, law enforcement had made contact with a suspect who was involved in some sort of altercation on the mountain.

The Missoulian is reporting information based solely on police scanner traffic, and it is unclear whether this incident is related to a report earlier in the afternoon of a woman being physically assaulted lower on the mountain below the "M." In that case, University of Montana Police warned the public that a suspect wearing a black shirt and black pants was still on the loose and headed toward the summit of the mountain.

A couple of hours later, police responded to a report near the summit of Mount Sentinal that a group of hikers had been attacked, and somebody in that group had apparently stabbed the attacker. The attacker then was apparently sitting on the ground naked, and a hiker gave him a sweater to wear.

A Life Flight helicopter had landed on the mountain and flight nurses were on their way to attend to the suspect. At least two other people needed medical attention but were walking towards law enforcement stationed nearby. One had a head wound, and another person complained of back pain after the suspect allegedly threw a rock at him.

The Missoulian will update this story.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man charged with sexual abuse of a child
Crime

Man charged with sexual abuse of a child

James Edwin Lewis was charged with sexual abuse of children in Missoula County District Court, a felony carrying a potential punishment of life in state prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

Convicted killer charged with witness tampering
Crime

Convicted killer charged with witness tampering

Preston Rossbach was charged April 2 with one count of felony tampering with witnesses or informants after allegedly smearing threatening messages in a holding cell where other inmates testifying against him were held during his trial.

Missoulian wins Supreme Court appeal
Crime

Missoulian wins Supreme Court appeal

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday reversed a Missoula District Court Judge's decision to close a Missoulian court case seeking the body-worn camera footage of a former Missoula County Sheriff's deputy once charged with attacking a man in handcuffs.

+2
Missoula man sentenced for drug distribution
Crime

Missoula man sentenced for drug distribution

A 43-year-old Missoula man was sentenced on Thursday to more than 16 years in federal prison for a methamphetamine and heroin distribution, a role he filled after his son went to prison for dealing drugs nearly two years ago.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News