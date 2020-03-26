Ronan man to be involuntarily committed

A Ronan man is to be involuntarily committed to a state psychiatric facility after a Lake County District Court judge on Thursday dismissed his homicide charge in light of two evaluations that found him unfit to stand trial.
James Deaton, 78, was charged with the fatal shooting of 65-year-old Jim E. Lewis late last year. On Thursday, District Judge Kim Christopher dismissed the deliberate homicide charge and set Deaton on a course toward an involuntary commitment at the Montana State Hospital, where he has spent the last 90 days.
Deaton's defense attorney, Britt Cotter, told the Missoulian on Thursday that Deaton was first found unfit to stand in his own defense by a clinical psychologist in Polson. The county prosecutor's office then obtained a second opinion from psychologists at the state hospital, which Cotter said bolstered the first evaluation's findings.
"At the end of the day, they both found him unfit to proceed," Cotter said.
Deaton's homicide charge, dismissed with prejudice, has now been replaced with a civil involuntary commitment case. Thursday's hearing came after a 90-day evaluation at the state hospital, but another 90-day evaluation must be completed to determine if he will be a danger to himself or others while committed, Cotter said. Another hearing Tuesday will set the stage for the second evaluation at the state hospital, Cotter said.
Cotter said Deaton's mental fitness was in question from the outset of the case. Lake County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher on Thursday declined to comment on the case.
Deaton was arrested on Oct. 8, 2019, after Lake County sheriff's deputies responded to Parizeau Lane for a reported shooting. Deaton and Lewis lived at the same residence and both were from Ronan.
