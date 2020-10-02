Rossbach gets 60 years

A Dixon man days short of his 20th birthday was sentenced on Friday to 60 years in prison for his role in a drug robbery turned double homicide almost two years ago.
Prosecutors said Preston Rossbach followed the lead of Jonathan Whitworth in attempting to rob their drug dealer at a downtown Missoula motel in October 2018 after they had purchased some "bad drugs." When they didn't find the dealer in the motel room, they left, briefly, and then returned. Whitworth, prosecutors said, shot Kaleb Williams, Jason Flink and Megan McLaughlin, killing the latter two victims. Rossbach, prosecutors said, followed up by stabbing Flink and Williams, presumably to not leave any witnesses.
The 60-year prison sentence Judge Leslie Halligan handed down Friday means Rossbach will be eligible for parole in about 12 years. Whitworth signed a plea agreement in August to be sentenced to 100 years in prison without the eligibility of parole for the first 30 years. Whitworth's sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 13.
Rossbach was convicted by a jury in March on two counts of deliberate homicide, one count of assault with a weapon, one count of tampering with evidence for hiding the knife used in the slayings and another count of intimidation for threatening the two people who went with him and Whitworth to the motel.
Much has happened since then. At the time of Rossbach's trial, the country was becoming quickly overrun by the arrival of COVID-19. Friday, nearly seven months later and a day after the nation learned President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus, the courtroom setting had transformed with the times: Seating was spaced far apart, everyone wore masks, Judge Leslie Halligan sat within a three-sided Plexiglass box and a plastic sleeve hung on the microphone where witnesses stood to provide statements on Rossbach's sentence.
"He had a very strong relationship with Jesus," Eva Cornell said of Flink, her son. "I honestly think if he were still alive he would someday be a pastor at the church."
Cornell asked Halligan to give Rossbach a sentence in which he would spend 25 years in prison before he becomes eligible for parole. Logan Gobert, the younger brother of McLaughlin, asked Halligan to dispense two life sentences. Gobert has spoken previously about how his sister had struggled in life after being raised in the foster care system.
"We're here to decide if (Rossbach) deserves a second chance or not," Gobert said. "My sister wanted a second chance, and she'll never get a second chance. She'll never have a chance to relive her life, be a better mom to her kids, be a big sister to me."
Rossbach's public defense attorney, Greg Rapkoch, spent much time over the course of Rossbach's trial delineating the disadvantages imposed upon Native American communities and how those circumstances led his client, an enrolled member of the Salish and Kootenai tribes, to the hotel room that night. Once in the criminal justice system, Rapkoch pointed out, Rossbach was convicted by an all-white jury, defended and prosecuted by white attorneys, judged by a white judge.
Support Local Journalism
Rapkoch also argued with some intensity on Friday, bringing up a youthful death in his own family has a measuring point, that Rossbach's development at barely 18 years old made him susceptible to Whitworth's pressure to carry out the robbery; that following Whitworth's lead wasn't Rossbach's choice.
"We can call it 'choice' because that's the word that we have for it, but what's happening in the brain at that point in time is not choice as anyone in this courtroom understands it," Rapkoch said. "The context of decision-making matters."
Deputy County Attorney Jordan Kilby said in her final statements that the prosecutors' office did look for implicit bias in this case and sought to uncover where bias had made an impact on the investigation, prosecution and trial, but found none.
Rossbach, Kilby said, had been involved in a number of altercations in jail since his arrest, the details of which were not described in court on Friday. Likewise, Rossbach had not participated in services available to him in jail and he was also under investigation for a homicide that took place in Dixon two weeks before the homicides at the Missoula motel.
"We as a justice system cannot disagree with Mr. Rapkoch when he writes, in short, 'Preston Rossbach and children like him are being raised in the aftermath of societal conflict.' That's true. But what's not true is that being involved in a crime that end in the death of two innocent victims was Rossbach's fate.
"So many kids grow up in circumstances like the defendant. Megan McLaughlin was one of them," Kilby continued. "None of what the defense has offered changed the fact that his actions that night greatly altered the life of so many people."
Halligan sentenced Rossbach to 60 years in prison with 10 years suspended on each count of deliberate homicide to run concurrently; as well as 10 years in prison for assault with a weapon, 5 years in prison for tampering with physical evidence and 5 years for each of the two counts of intimidation. She said she believes Whitworth, not Rossbach, was the primary actor, but called the killings "senseless," "violent and irrational."
While Rossbach will be just over 30 years old when he is eligible for parole, the parole board takes into consideration an inmate's completion of programs like those assigned during sentencing.
"You left the hotel room. We all wish you would have left completely," Halligan told Rossbach, who declined to make a statement to the court on Friday. "Your actions demonstrate individual violence, and my concern is that you will need to engage in effective rehabilitation before the safety of the community can be assured. And even with that, no one but you can take the appropriate actions to ensure that there is safety for other individuals in our communities."
Rossbach will be designated a violent offender upon his release from prison.
A new charge filed against Rossbach, witness tampering for alleged threats made against two inmates who testified against him at trial, has not yet been resolved.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.