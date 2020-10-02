Rossbach gets 60 years

"We as a justice system cannot disagree with Mr. Rapkoch when he writes, in short, 'Preston Rossbach and children like him are being raised in the aftermath of societal conflict.' That's true. But what's not true is that being involved in a crime that end in the death of two innocent victims was Rossbach's fate.

"So many kids grow up in circumstances like the defendant. Megan McLaughlin was one of them," Kilby continued. "None of what the defense has offered changed the fact that his actions that night greatly altered the life of so many people."

Halligan sentenced Rossbach to 60 years in prison with 10 years suspended on each count of deliberate homicide to run concurrently; as well as 10 years in prison for assault with a weapon, 5 years in prison for tampering with physical evidence and 5 years for each of the two counts of intimidation. She said she believes Whitworth, not Rossbach, was the primary actor, but called the killings "senseless," "violent and irrational."

While Rossbach will be just over 30 years old when he is eligible for parole, the parole board takes into consideration an inmate's completion of programs like those assigned during sentencing.