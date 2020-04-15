Rossbach pleads not guilty to witness tampering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 19-year-old convicted last month in the double homicide at a downtown Missoula motel in 2018 pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to threatening two inmates who testified against him at trial.

Preston Rossbach was charged on April 2 with one count of witness tampering, a felony carrying a potential 10-year prison sentence. If convicted, that sentence may be moot; Rossbach's March conviction on two counts of deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and two counts of intimidating two other witnesses already gives him the possibility of life in prison.

Two witnesses who had previously been cell mates with Rossbach testified at his trial that they were in danger for doing so. According to charging documents in the new case, Rossbach smeared threatening messages in a holding cell where the witnesses, both still incarcerated at the time of the trial, sat before their turn on the witness stand. The messages accused them of being "rats," while DNA sample from the smudged messages were identified as Rossbach's, according to charging documents.