Seeley man gets 30 years for rape

A Seeley Lake man was sentenced to the state prison on Thursday for raping and sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl repeatedly in 2018.

Roy William Wickum, 38, signed a plea agreement with Missoula County prosecutors conceding to two felonies, sexual assault and sexual intercourse without consent, Montana's rape statute. In exchange, Wickum accepted a prison sentence of 30 years, with 10 suspended.

District Court Judge Shane Vannatta on Thursday also restricted Wickum from seeking parole until he completed Phases 1 and 2 of sex offender treatment programming at Montana State Prison. Vannatta designated Wickum a Level 1 sex offender, the lowest tier, on an evaluation on his likeliness to re-offend.

Wickum was charged approximately one year ago after the Missoula County Sheriff's Office investigated reports Wickum had groped, assaulted and raped the girl several times in 2018. The girl told authorities Wickum would give her alcohol before assaulting her. The most recent sexual assaults took place several times over the month before his arrest, according to charging documents.

Wickum chose not to make a statement during Thursday's hearing.