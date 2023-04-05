Sex offenders
Jason Newberry, 3901 Brooks St., Missoula
Justin Pettit, 1301 Scott St. #F, Missoula
Scott Rule, 1700 Cooley St. #37, Missoula
Johnny Shawn Charlo, 3100 Washburn St., Missoula
Matthew Ian Scott, 721 Palmer St. #C, Missoula
Violent offenders
Angus Clemenhage, 2608 Laurie Dr., Missoula
Joshua Sherman, 12075 Hwy. 93 S., Lolo
Robert Dean Barnedt, 1811 S 7th St. W., Missoula
Randy Dean Brooks, 701 Marshall St., Missoula
Byron Joseph Colon, 1111 S. 3rd St. W. #C, Missoula
James Edward Dougherty, 12508 Cramer Creek Rd., Clinton