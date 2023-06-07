Violent offenders
Wachazi Ramona May Foster, 138 S. Travois, Missoula
Daniel Scott Gregory, 105 Redrock Place, Missoula
Danial Aden Nielsen, 2075 Cooper St. No. 122, Missoula
Austin Lee Vigness, 2328 Livingston Ave., Missoula
Michael Law Gould, 330 University Ave., Missoula
Samuel James Long, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Juddson Lloyd Reevis, 1906 S. Third St. W. No. 57, Missoula
Colton Ely Sheppard, 2075 Cooper St. No. 631, Missoula
Timothy David Strickland, 2207 S. Ninth St. W. No. 110, Missoula
James Vincent Vielle, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Sex offenders
Noah John Ryan Fouty, 1647 Shindig Drive No. 201, Missoula
Michael Wayne McDonald, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Tucker Steven Neville, 2200 Great Northern Ave. No. I25, Missoula