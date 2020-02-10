Sheriff: Diver recovers body from Salmon Lake
Sheriff: Diver recovers body from Salmon Lake

Salmon Lake file

Salmon Lake is seen in this 2018 file photo.

 Rob Chaney

A diver recovered a body from Salmon Lake Monday evening after the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office received word that a vehicle had gone into the lake, according to a report on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

The diver, certified by the sheriff’s office, recovered the body at about 8 p.m., according to the post.

“The recovery took several hours with very cold temperatures,” it said.

At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a vehicle was seen sinking into the north end of the lake, according to that post and an earlier one.

The diver was assisted by Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, the sheriff’s office said.

“A big thank you to assisting agencies and the diver who helped in this very sad incident. Please, please send your thoughts and prayers to this family,” the sheriff’s office said.

