Sheriff: Diver to seek car in Salmon Lake
Sheriff: Diver to seek car in Salmon Lake

Police
A certified diver is on the way to Salmon Lake following the report of a submerged car, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office reported in a Facebook post at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The post did not indicate whether the car was occupied.

The diver, certified by the Sheriff's Office, is being assisted by Seeley-Swan Search and Rescue, the post said.

"At approximately 4:30 p.m., a vehicle was seen sinking into the northern portion of the lake. Teams will assess the area and see what is possible at this time. More information will be released when in becomes available," according to the post.

This story will be updated.

