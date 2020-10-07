Sheriff IDs Missoula homicide victim

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the man shot and killed in a recent domestic dispute as Gary B. Fallan. He was 32.

Fallan was shot in the head on Oct. 4 at the apartment of Angela Tess Fallan, after the two had been drinking all day and an argument had escalated between them, according to charging documents filed Tuesday against Angela Fallan. Gary Fallan died Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said.

Angela Fallan called police four times in the span of an hour late Sunday afternoon to either ask authorities to remove Gary Fallan from her property or to cancel her call to do so. The fourth call was to report she had shot Gary Fallan, according to charging documents.

Angela Fallan appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday charged with attempted deliberate homicide. She has not entered a plea to the charge. If convicted on that charge, she could be sentenced to 100 years in prison. Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set her bail at $250,000.

Deputy Missoula County Attorney Meghann Paddock said Wednesday she does plan to amend Angela Fallan's charge from attempted deliberate homicide to deliberate homicide.

Paddock said she was unable to comment at this time on Gary Fallan's relation to Angela Fallan.

