Sheriff: Inmate in pod tests positive for COVID

A Missoula County jail inmate who had been housed in a pod with others has been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said in a press release Wednesday.
None of the other inmates within the pod have so far tested positive for the virus, but they will also be monitored and quarantined, the sheriff's office said.
Jail staff administered the test after the inmate provided them with information, although the sheriff's press release did not describe that information as a close contact, symptoms or a previously confirmed test result. The test result, the date of which was also not included in the release, was returned in less than 24 hours, according to the sheriff's office.
Pods within the Missoula County Detention Facility vary in numbers based on its place within the building. Inmates in these "close-knit" groups have very limited contact with other pods, the sheriff's office said.
"Detention Center nursing staff are working closely with health officials to identify all close contacts and testing is being coordinated with the Missoula City-County Health Department," the release states. "The inmate who tested positive is isolated and will be monitored closely and treated by Detention Center Nursing staff. When the inmate has been cleared by a public health nurse the inmate will no longer be in isolation."
Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith said in an email Wednesday no detention facility staff have been isolated or quarantined due to this incident.
Asked if cases have been confirmed among agency staff recent weeks, Smith said there have been "very few positive cases within Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Detention Facility," but said she could not release numbers due to the sensitivity of health information.
"Comparatively, our positive case rates have been much lower than other municipalities of similar size," Smith added. "The few cases that we have had has not affected the daily operations and we have been fortunate to continue to provide uninterrupted service to Missoula County residents. This is due in large part to the due diligence and good work of all the staff to follow internal and external guidelines, ultimately protecting themselves, their coworkers and the public."
The county jail is working with the Missoula City-County Health Department to continually evaluate whether additional measures are needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the jail. Current safety measures include "additional cleaning and sanitation, pre-screening, daily health assessments, isolation and testing if indicated by the screening process," the sheriff's office said.
This inmate is the fourth to test positive for the virus since the onset of the pandemic, although none of the previous cases led to a widespread outbreak.
