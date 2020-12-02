Sheriff: Inmate in pod tests positive for COVID

A Missoula County jail inmate who had been housed in a pod with others has been isolated after testing positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said in a press release Wednesday.

None of the other inmates within the pod have so far tested positive for the virus, but they will also be monitored and quarantined, the sheriff's office said.

Jail staff administered the test after the inmate provided them with information, although the sheriff's press release did not describe that information as a close contact, symptoms or a previously confirmed test result. The test result, the date of which was also not included in the release, was returned in less than 24 hours, according to the sheriff's office.

Pods within the Missoula County Detention Facility vary in numbers based on its place within the building. Inmates in these "close-knit" groups have very limited contact with other pods, the sheriff's office said.

