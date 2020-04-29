You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff: Lake County detention officer arrested
Lake County Sheriff (copy)

A Lake County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

A 25-year-old Lake County detention officer was arrested Tuesday for transferring illegal articles into the jail, Sheriff Don Bell said in a press release Wednesday morning. 

Korren Fehrenbach, of Polson, was arrested on April 28, Bell said. He is charged with one count of official misconduct, two counts of transferring illegal articles into a detention facility and one count of unauthorized communication with an inmate. It was not immediately clear what Fehrenbach is accused of transferring into the jail. Lake County Attorney Steve Eschenbacher was not immediately available for comment. 

Bell said in Wednesday's press release Fehrenbach is no longer employed with the Sheriff's Office. 

This story will be updated.

