Sheriff: Missoula County jail inmate positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Missoula County jail has tested positive for COVID-19 and had been isolated during the booking process, the sheriff's office said in a press release Wednesday.

The inmate was symptomatic at the time of testing, according to the release. The sheriff's office declined in the release to include the inmate's date of booking at the jail as a privacy concern.

Law enforcement intercepted the positive case by isolating and testing the individual during the booking process, during which screening and health assessments take place. Testing results confirmed the isolated inmate is positive for COVID-19, according to the release.

"The inmate will remain isolated in the detention facility, monitored closely and treated by detention center nursing staff," spokesman Jeannette Smith wrote in the release. "When the inmate has been cleared by a public health nurse, the inmate will no longer be in isolation."

"Missoula County Detention Facility is working closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department to continually evaluate additional measures, if needed, to ensure the health and safety of inmates and detention staff," Smith added.

This case makes the third inmate to test positive for the coronavirus at the Missoula County jail since the onset of the pandemic. The first case, in July, was announced the same day as the state's then-record-high daily case count, which was 145. In August, when the second case was announced, the Cascade County jail in Great Falls was suffering a 55-person outbreak. In all three cases at the Missoula County jail, the inmate was diverted into isolation before reaching the general jail population.

