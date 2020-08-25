Sheriff: Missoula inmate positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An inmate at the Missoula County jail who was isolated during the booking process has tested positive for COVID-19, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Tuesday.

The inmate had been isolated after indicating — in the pre-established screening and health assessment procedures during the booking process at Missoula County Detention Facility — they had been in contact with a positive case, according to the press release.

After the inmate, whose name, gender and date of booking was not included in the release, was isolated, the inmate's test confirmed a positive COVID-19 case.

"The information provided by the inmate prompted jail staff to initiate pre-established operating guidelines and isolate the inmate in an area designated for this purpose and the individual was tested that same day," the release states. "Test results were received within 24 hours. These measures ensured that the inmate had no contact with other inmates at the facility.

"The inmate will remain isolated in the detention facility, monitored closely and treated by detention center nursing staff. When the inmate has been cleared by a public health nurse, the inmate will no longer be in isolation."