Sheriff: Missoula inmate positive for COVID-19

An inmate at the Missoula County jail who was isolated during the booking process has tested positive for COVID-19, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a press release Tuesday.
The inmate had been isolated after indicating — in the pre-established screening and health assessment procedures during the booking process at Missoula County Detention Facility — they had been in contact with a positive case, according to the press release.
After the inmate, whose name, gender and date of booking was not included in the release, was isolated, the inmate's test confirmed a positive COVID-19 case.
"The information provided by the inmate prompted jail staff to initiate pre-established operating guidelines and isolate the inmate in an area designated for this purpose and the individual was tested that same day," the release states. "Test results were received within 24 hours. These measures ensured that the inmate had no contact with other inmates at the facility.
"The inmate will remain isolated in the detention facility, monitored closely and treated by detention center nursing staff. When the inmate has been cleared by a public health nurse, the inmate will no longer be in isolation."
The case in the Missoula County jail comes one day after the Cascade County jail in Great Falls announced 55 positive cases, including 53 inmates and two staff, according to reporting by the Great Falls Tribune. Yellowstone County also announced an outbreak at its facility on Monday, with four women and 30 men in quarantine after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the Billings Gazette reported.
This inmate is the second to test positive for COVID-19 at the Missoula County Detention Facility. The first case was confirmed in July, and did not result in an outbreak at the jail.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it was working closely with the Missoula City-County Health Department to evaluate additional measures, if needed, to ensure the health and safety of inmates and detention staff.
