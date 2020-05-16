You are the owner of this article.
Sheriff: Missoula shooting victim dies
Ancabide Lane shooting 01 file

A deputy from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office investigates near the scene of a shooting which left one man in critical condition Monday evening. The victim died Saturday, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office. A 20-year-old suspect, Zakai Houck, is being held on $2 million bail.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The man shot Monday in a Miller Creek neighborhood died from his injuries Saturday morning, according to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith on Saturday identified the victim to be Jonathon Wallack. He was 19, according to a GoFundMe account set up in his family's name.

Wallack was shot May 11 in an apparent drug robbery, according to charging documents filed against Zakai Houck, 20, on Wednesday in Missoula County Justice Court. 

According to court filings, a woman who was with Houck on Monday told law enforcement Houck shot the man twice in the head in the car while she was driving them toward the Miller Creek area. Houck had sought to purchase hash oil from the man, according to charging documents. The woman told law enforcement Houck pushed the man's body out of the car on Ancabide Lane, where a resident found him around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Zakai Houck

Zakai Houck

Houck's bail has been set at $2 million. On Wednesday, Missoula County prosecutors charged Houck with attempted deliberate homicide. He is scheduled to enter a plea on that charge on June 1. 

