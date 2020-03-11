Sheriff: 2 women killed near Stevi, man held

Two women were killed and a man shot Tuesday night in a double homicide stemming from an apparent domestic dispute near Stevensville, according to Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton.

A man believed to be connected to the attack, which may be drug-related, was arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in Missoula after a vehicle chase with law enforcement, Holton said in a press release issued early Wednesday morning, just after midnight.

Logan Dallas Christopher is being held in the Ravalli County Detention Center on charges of deliberate homicide, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.

“The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the tragedy as a domestic violence incident and there is evidence the suspect was under the influence of narcotics,” Holton said in the release.

Holton did not identify the victims, pending notification to family members. The man injured in the shooting was taken to an area hospital.