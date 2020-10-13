Shooter gets 100 years for 2018 double homicide

"This is a tragic event for everybody," Thomas Schoenleben, Whitworth's defense attorney, said during the hearing. "Mr. Whitworth was set up for failure from a very young age. He was brought up in a family that essentially set him up to be an offender, and now he's paying the price."

Halligan acknowledged this background and urged Whitworth to pivot his efforts from violence toward rehabilitation, perhaps the only route through the parole board, before which Whitworth won't have a hearing until he is 59 years old.

"While your toughness distinguishes you among your peers, you will have to reassess how you demonstrate your strength," Halligan said. "Will it be through assaults, fights, gang affiliation? Or through positive leadership and efforts to address your trauma?"

The victims' families provided their statements to the court, describing the void left by McLaughlin and Flink in their respective families. Shelby Gobert, McLaughlin's younger sister, had lost a best friend and a confidant. She had named her daughter after McLaughlin, who was typically the star of social gatherings. Whitworth never knew her name until his arrest.

"As long as you live, I will be there at every parole hearing," she told Whitworth. "You don't deserve to have a life because my sister no longer has hers."