Shooter gets 100 years for 2018 double homicide

A 29-year-old man was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 years in the Montana State Prison for a 2018 double homicide during a drug robbery at a downtown Missoula motel.
Jonathan Reed Whitworth offered no statements at his sentencing hearing Tuesday in Missoula County District Court. Whitworth had foregone a trial; his co-defendant, 19-year-old Preston Rossbach, was convicted by jury at his own trial in March.
The two were charged after Missoula police in October 2018 found three people had been shot in a hotel room — 31-year-old Megan McLaughlin and 23-year-old Jason Flink were killed. The third person, Kaleb Williams, survived the shooting but suffered severe knife wounds.
In the following hours and days, law enforcement pieced together the story: Whitworth and Rossbach had planned to rob their drug dealer after receiving some "bad drugs." When they arrived at the hotel room, they found their drug dealer wasn't there, so they left. After a moment of consideration in the hallway, they ultimately turned back into the room. Prosecutors said it was Whitworth who opened fire on the three strangers, and Rossbach then stabbed Williams in an unsuccessful attempt to silence any witnesses.
Rossbach was sentenced earlier this month to 60 years in prison for his role in the slayings.
On Tuesday, law enforcement enacted strict measures within the courthouse: no bags or jackets were allowed into the courtroom in light of threats made in association with Whitworth's and Rossbach's cases, according to one of the bailiffs. Rossbach, for example, is still facing charges related to allegedly threatening witnesses who testified against him at trial. Whitworth, meanwhile, is charged with assaulting another inmate since he was arrested on the charges at hand.
The new allegations of violence since Whitworth's arrest were not lost on District Court Judge Leslie Halligan at his sentencing on Tuesday.
"While in custody, you reportedly engaged in destructive and aggressive behaviors," Halligan told him. "I certainly hope that you make a conscious effort to stop your aggression, because if you fail to do that, you will likely destroy any chance of being released from prison."
Support Local Journalism
Pre-sentencing reports showed Whitworth's life had been essentially rigged at a young age for future drug use and violence, according to discussion by attorneys in court. By the time of the 2018 homicides, Whitworth told investigators he had been using methamphetamine for nine days and hadn't slept.
"This is a tragic event for everybody," Thomas Schoenleben, Whitworth's defense attorney, said during the hearing. "Mr. Whitworth was set up for failure from a very young age. He was brought up in a family that essentially set him up to be an offender, and now he's paying the price."
Halligan acknowledged this background and urged Whitworth to pivot his efforts from violence toward rehabilitation, perhaps the only route through the parole board, before which Whitworth won't have a hearing until he is 59 years old.
"While your toughness distinguishes you among your peers, you will have to reassess how you demonstrate your strength," Halligan said. "Will it be through assaults, fights, gang affiliation? Or through positive leadership and efforts to address your trauma?"
The victims' families provided their statements to the court, describing the void left by McLaughlin and Flink in their respective families. Shelby Gobert, McLaughlin's younger sister, had lost a best friend and a confidant. She had named her daughter after McLaughlin, who was typically the star of social gatherings. Whitworth never knew her name until his arrest.
"As long as you live, I will be there at every parole hearing," she told Whitworth. "You don't deserve to have a life because my sister no longer has hers."
Eva Cornell, Flink's mother, told Whitworth he had not only taken her son's life, but part of her own life, of Flink's sister's life.
"It's a feeling that I wouldn't wish on anybody, not even you," Cornell said. "A parent should never outlive their child."
Halligan, following Deputy Missoula County Attorney Jordan Kilby's recommendations, sentenced Whitworth to 100 years for the deliberate homicide of McLaughlin, 100 years for the deliberate homicide of Flink and 20 years for the assault against Williams. The sentences will run concurrently to one another. If released by the parole board, Whitworth will be registered violent offender.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.