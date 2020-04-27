Stabbing suspect charged with attempted homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 30-year-old Havre man has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide for stabbing another man seven times on Saturday in a downtown Missoula motel, according to charging documents filed Monday in Missoula County Justice Court.

Keenan Lewis Doney is also charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, as the knife used in the attacks has not yet been found, prosecutors wrote in charging documents.

Missoula police responded to a local hospital on Saturday to speak with a man who said he had been stabbed at the Bel Aire Motel on East Broadway. The man told officers he was outside his motel room when he asked another man for a cigarette, and then they both went inside the first man's room. After a short time in the room, the man said his new acquaintance, later identified as Doney, got "rowdy." A fight ensued and Doney pulled a knife out, the man told police. Officers at the hospital noted the victim had seven stab wounds, according to charging documents.