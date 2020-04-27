Stabbing suspect charged with attempted homicide

A 30-year-old Havre man has been charged with attempted deliberate homicide for stabbing another man seven times on Saturday in a downtown Missoula motel, according to charging documents filed Monday in Missoula County Justice Court.
Keenan Lewis Doney is also charged with tampering with evidence, a felony, as the knife used in the attacks has not yet been found, prosecutors wrote in charging documents.
Missoula police responded to a local hospital on Saturday to speak with a man who said he had been stabbed at the Bel Aire Motel on East Broadway. The man told officers he was outside his motel room when he asked another man for a cigarette, and then they both went inside the first man's room. After a short time in the room, the man said his new acquaintance, later identified as Doney, got "rowdy." A fight ensued and Doney pulled a knife out, the man told police. Officers at the hospital noted the victim had seven stab wounds, according to charging documents.
Additional officers responding to the motel room found a large pool of blood on the bed, charging documents state. While searching the area around the motel, officers came upon a man with blood spatter on his legs and hands who immediately put his hands in the air as officers approached, according to court documents. This man, who police identified as Doney, was taken to the hospital, where medical staff examined a fresh cut on his finger.
Detectives looked through surveillance footage of the area, finding video of the victim and Doney going into the apartment, and Doney later running from the room, according to charging documents. Doney gave inconsistent statements about the events that morning and declined to speak any further after detectives confronted him with the surveillance footage, according to court filings.
Police believe Doney disposed of the knife between the altercation and his arrest, prosecutors wrote in charging documents.
Montana Department of Corrections records show Doney was serving a suspended sentence for a domestic assault conviction in Blaine County from 2019.
Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal on Monday set Doney's bail at $200,000. His next court appearance is set for May 11.
Attempted deliberate homicide carries a possible lifetime prison sentence.
