Strangers reported luring girls in Lolo

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has warned of separate incidents involving someone trying to lure a girl and a young woman into a vehicle.

According to an alert posted on its Facebook page:

"On Tuesday, it was reported that a man in a white van offered to give a young girl a ride home after school. The girl said she declined the ride and stated she was going to call her dad and the van drove away.

"The second incident was an interaction at a Lolo gas station in which a male driving a box truck approached a 19-year-old and started asking her questions. He then offered to give her a ride to class. She declined and left the area."

The alert said it was unclear whether the incidents were related, but asked the public to talk to their children about the danger of being approached by strangers.

"They need to always be aware of their surroundings and decline a ride or any offerings from not just strangers but people they don’t know well," it said.

"We are working very closely with the Lolo school administration and continue to work this investigation. It's important to note that if there is something to be reported please call 911 right away," the alert said.

