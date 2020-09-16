Supreme Court reverses Bitterroot physician's homicide convictions

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A split Montana Supreme Court decision on Wednesday reversed the two negligent homicide convictions of a former Bitterroot pharmacist convicted in 2018, but upheld other convictions stemming from his "obscene" over-prescribing of opioids to his patients.

Chris Arthur Christensen was originally sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 suspended in 2018 after a jury found him guilty of 22 felonies, including negligent homicide for the drug overdose deaths of Greg Griffin in 2012 and Kara Philbrick in 2013. The charges came from an investigation into Christensen's prescribing overwhelming amounts of opiates and other pills to 11 patients from 2011 to 2014.

Christensen, 72, has not yet reported for prison, however; the Ravalli County District Court judge who presided over his case immediately stayed the sentencing pending appeal to the high court.

Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fullbright was not immediately available for comment Wednesday afternoon.

Four Supreme Court justices found the prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence to establish that Christensen's actions were the direct cause in the deaths of Griffin and Philbrick.