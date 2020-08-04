Supreme Court upholds revenue department win over Mountain Water

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed a District Court decision in the ongoing and complex water system saga in Missoula, in which the former operating company was denied a tax refund as the city took over the utility by eminent domain.

In a split decision issued Tuesday, the majority of justices said the District Court judge had erroneously come to the correct decision denying Mountain Water its claim to roughly $5 million in taxes paid under protest from 2014 until the city acquired the water utility in a forced purchase.

In June 2017, the Mountain Water and the City of Missoula agreed to an $83.8 million settlement that put the water utility under local government ownership and released the city from "any and all claims relating to the Condemnation lawsuit" but acknowledged that Mountain Water intended to seek a refund for property taxes paid after April 2014, when the city began the condemnation process.

Two months after the settlement, Mountain Water filed a claim for a property tax refund against the Montana Department of Revenue.