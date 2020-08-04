Supreme Court upholds revenue department win over Mountain Water

The Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed a District Court decision in the ongoing and complex water system saga in Missoula, in which the former operating company was denied a tax refund as the city took over the utility by eminent domain.
In a split decision issued Tuesday, the majority of justices said the District Court judge had erroneously come to the correct decision denying Mountain Water its claim to roughly $5 million in taxes paid under protest from 2014 until the city acquired the water utility in a forced purchase.
In June 2017, the Mountain Water and the City of Missoula agreed to an $83.8 million settlement that put the water utility under local government ownership and released the city from "any and all claims relating to the Condemnation lawsuit" but acknowledged that Mountain Water intended to seek a refund for property taxes paid after April 2014, when the city began the condemnation process.
Two months after the settlement, Mountain Water filed a claim for a property tax refund against the Montana Department of Revenue.
In February 2019, a District Court judge concluded state law entitled Mountain Water to the requested property tax refund, but the equitable doctrine of unjust enrichment precluded that entitlement because Mountain Water had already passed on the tax expense to its customers. The requested tax refund, with interest, is now approximately $5 million for taxes paid during the condemnation proceedings, according to the high court's Tuesday ruling.
In the majority opinion, Justice Dirk Sandefur wrote the equitable doctrine of unjust enrichment does not preclude Mountain Water's claim for a tax return, but the state law Mountain Water claimed had entitled it to the tax refund requires those details to be determined in the condemnation proceeding. Three justices concurred with Sandefur's written opinion.
Justice Jim Rice authored a dissenting opinion, although he concurred, in part, with the majority opinion. Two justices joined Rice's opinion.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.