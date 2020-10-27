Suspect charged in 2-year-old Dixon homicide case

Police learned from witnesses that after Conko-Camel was shot, the Rossbachs and Butler left the area; Cavey and Preston were seen with a rifle near the river, witnesses said in court documents. Local law enforcement called on Missoula Police Department's SWAT team for assistance in locating the suspects.

Two days later, on Oct. 7, 2018, a Sanders County detective spoke with Butler at the sheriff's office. Butler said he had not seen where Cavey and Preston Rossbach went after the shooting; he had started running when he heard the first shot, according to charging documents.

In a later interview with tribal law enforcement, however, Butler said he saw Cavey Rossbach shoot Conko-Camel with the rifle five or seven times. Cavey Rossbach's wife also told investigators she saw him shoot Conko-Camel. After the first shot, she said she saw Conko-Camel bend over, turn in a circle and say, "I'm done." Butler told tribal investigators he threw Rossbach's rifle in the river.

On Oct. 15, 2018, Sanders County Sheriff's Detective Martin Spring interviewed Cavey and Preston Rossbach at the sheriff's office, according to charging documents. They did not provide any information on the rifle, court documents state.

As of Monday, investigators still had not located the rifle, according to court filings.